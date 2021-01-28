Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 3:10 AM

DSW organises heritage tour programme

UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 3:10 AM

Kashmir University’s Department of Student’s Welfare on Thursday organised a heritage tour programme for the varsity’s PG students.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Neelofar Hassan Khan and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off the tour programme to facilitate visit of students to places of historical importance in Jammu and Kashmir.

15 students from various post-graduate departments selected for the programme, organised under ‘Shikshit Bharat’, will help raise awareness about these places vis-à-vis cultural, social, religious and economic aspects.

Addressing the participants, Prof Khan said such trips would enable students to gain more knowledge about places of historical importance in the J&K UT.

In his address, Dr Nisar A Mir underscored the importance of educational tours to help students widen their understanding of places and their inhabitants.

Highlighting key objectives of ‘Shikshit Bharat’, Dr Mir said the flagship programme is a great student welfare initiative aimed at imparting quality education to students.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted aims and objectives of the tour programme.

“Apart from the aspect of gaining knowledge, such tours will help students enrich their understanding of different cultures, different traditions and different modes of living,” he said.

Related News