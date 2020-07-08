Dulloo reviews facilities, services at LD Hospital

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo visited lal Ded Hospital here to take stock of the facilities and services operational at the only tertiary care maternity hospital in Kashmir.

During his visit, he inaugurated the newly created eight-bedded High Dependency Unit (HDU) and four-bedded ICU at the hospital.

The ICU and HDU in the maternal health care model has become more robust defining appropriate care at every level of health system and resulting in the decline of maternal mortality rate, medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said.

The ICU and HDU are specialist wards providing intensive care treatment and monitoring for patients who are in a critically-ill or unstable condition.

At the hospital, the facility caters to critical gynecology and obstetrics patients and has been funded by NHM, J&K.

The facility shall render support to meet any exigency/emergency keeping in view the prevailing pandemic.

The Financial Commissioner also inaugurated a sewage treatment plant for treatment of wastewater in a proper way before its release into nature as the wastewater generated from the hospital has unfavorable influence on humans.

A critical care ambulance as well as a new 20 Passenger cum Bed Hospital lift was also inaugurated which will further ease out and support the patient care.

During his visit the Financial Commissioner emphasized on taking all necessary steps and implementation of SoPs in letter and spirit to contain further spread of COVID19.

Dr Farhat Jabeen, head department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at GMC Srinagar and Dr Siddique were also present on the occasion and apprised the Financial Commissioner about various facilities and precautionary measures taken up in view of the prevailing pandemic.

Principal Medical College Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid thanked the Financial Commissioner for his support and guidance towards improving maternity care in Kashmir.