Efforts on to prevent spreads of coronavirus: SMC

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazanfar Ali Thursday said efforts were being made to curtail spread of coronavirus in Srinagar and in this process the Corporation was adhering to all guidelines and financial norms prescribed under the law.

The Commissioner made these remarks in reference to “certain baseless and motivated allegations by a certain individual against SMC.”

He said the figures quoted on some social media platform by a “particular individual” were grossly exaggerated with isolated bits of information, intentionally used out of context to mislead general public.

“The SMC stands by ideals of transparency and accountability and is, therefore, taking a legal recourse, both in the routine course of civil and criminal law and is also filing an official complaint with chairman District Disaster Management Authority, in view of multiple attempts by the individual, to impede the initiatives being undertaken by the Corporation to prevent spread of coronavirus in Srinagar,” the Commissioner said.

He said the Corporation’s legal cell was also initiating legal action against media outlets and publications – both online and print which have published such “baseless allegations and figures without verification.”

According to the Health Officer, SMC, Dr Qazi Javaid, the Corporation was using premium and un-adulterated chemicals, approved by the competent authorities, to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Delegated committee constituted for this process has authorized procurement and usage of these chemicals after following all established guidelines, he said.