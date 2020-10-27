Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations | Traffic Police formulates route plan

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations, the Traffic Police department today issued a route plan to ferry devotees from various areas of Kashmir to Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar and back.

According to route plan, elaborate arrangements have been made for the devotees to ensure their hassle free and safe travel from North, South and Central Kashmir to Hazratbal.

As per the route plan the vehicles carrying devotees from North Kashmir after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the Shalteng – Parimpora – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Aali Masjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – to reach Hazratbal, Shrine with parking facility inside University Campus through Sir Syed Gate (Sadrabal Side)

While as the vehicles carrying devotees from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the Panthachowk – Stone Quarry(Athawajan) – Batwara – Sonwar Bazar – Ram Munshi Bagh – Gupkar – Grand Palace – Zetiyar Ghat – Nishat – Foreshore Road – Habbak Crossing to reach Hazratbal, Shrine with parking facility inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate(Habbak Side).

Similarly, the vehicles carrying devotees from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the Hyderpora – Tengpora – Bemina Bypass – Bemina Crossing – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Aali Masjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine and parking facility inside University Campus through Sir Syed Gate (Sadrabal Side Parking).

For vehicles from Lal Chowk to Dargah, they shall adopt the route from Lal Chowk via SRTC Crossing – Ikhwan Chowk – Khanyar Chowk – Bohri Kadal – Rajouri Kadal – Gojwara Chowk – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Moulvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – NIT Parking

Besides, the vehicles generated locally from Rainawari to Hazratbal Shrine shall also park their vehicles at NIT Parking.

While vehicles from Ganderbal shall adopt Nagbal – Zakoora – Habbak – Naseembagh with parking facility inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak Side).

On return from Hazratbal, Northbound vehicles shall take Sir Syed Parking – Ashahibagh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – M.A Road – Budshah Bridge – Over Flyover – Batamaloo – Moominabad – Tengpora – Bemina Byepass – Parimpora – Shaltang – and onwards route.

South Kashmir bound vehicles shall take Naseembagh Parking – Habbak Crossing – Foreshore Road – Nishat – Zethiyar Ghat – Gupkar – Ram Munshibagh – Sonwar Bazar – Panthachowk – onwards route.

Budgam bound vehicles shall take NIT – Ashahibagh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – Golf Crossing – Radio Kashmir – Abdullah Bridge – Hatric – Convent Crossing – P/S Rajbagh – Jawhar nagar Chowk – Jawhar Nagar Bund – Rambagh – Barzullah Bridge – Sadder – Hyderpora – onwards route.

Ganderbal bound vehicles shall take Naseembagh Parking – Habbak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards route.

Similarly, Lal Chowk bound vehicles shall follow NIT parking – Ashahibagh Crossing – Rainwari – Khanyar – Nowpora Bridge – Khayam Chowk – Dalgate – M.A Road – Lal Chowk route plan.

The Traffic police have appealed devotees to follow the plan in letter and spirit and drive through prescribed route and board/de-board buses at designated bus stops, besides park vehicles at earmarked spaces only.