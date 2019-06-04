Eid prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid

Anjuman-e-Auqaf has decided to hold Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid instead of Eidgah due to inclement weather.

“In view of inclement weather, and Eidgah Srinagar being unfit for prayers Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10:00 am (inshallah),” said a spokesman on Tuesday.

Eidgah after last night rains. Image source: Anjuman-e-Auqaf

Prior to Eid prayers, he said, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am.

Auqaf has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to show unity and maintain discipline.