Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 3:25 PM

Eid prayers to be held at Jamia Masjid

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 3:25 PM
A Kashmir Muslim boy performs ablution inside historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on first Friday of holy month of Ramadhan. GK file image/Mubashir Khan

Anjuman-e-Auqaf has decided to hold Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jamia Masjid instead of Eidgah due to inclement weather.

“In view of inclement weather, and Eidgah Srinagar being unfit for prayers Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered now at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar at 10:00 am (inshallah),” said a spokesman on Tuesday.

Trending News

Rajnath for making peace a permanent feature in J&K

Hails soldiers' resolve at world's highest battlefield

Amit Shah holds internal security meet, focus on J&K

Militants attack police station Shopian, kill cop, flee with his rifle

'Militant, associate killed in Shopian'

Eidgah after last night rains. Image source: Anjuman-e-Auqaf

Prior to Eid prayers, he said, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid ul-Fitr in his sermon which will commence at 9:00 am.

Auqaf has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to show unity and maintain discipline.

Related News