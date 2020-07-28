Eid shopping: Essential services shops to open for 2 days

Essential services shops will open on July 29 and 30, with strict adherence to notified COVID19 preventive guidelines in the summer capital Srinagar.

The two-day relaxation in lockdown has been given in view of the Eid ul Adha later this week. The shops dealing in essential services and commodities will open from 9 am to 5 pm. Business establishments dealing in non-essential services and commodities will remain closed till further notification.

In view of the COVID19 situation, there shall be strict adherence to preventive protocols mandating mask and distancing guidelines and any violations thereof will attract maximum penalties in the form of sealing and fines, under the Disaster Management Act.

Enforcement teams have been activated across the district to ensure adherence and strict action against violations wherever noticed or reported. Both shops and shoppers will be under the watch of these teams to check violations.

District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said relaxation in lockdown was being given in view of the Eid festival later this week, adding there will have to be strict adherence and enforcement of preventive guidelines considering the situation surrounding COVID-19.

He said the threat from coronavirus remains big which he said was evident from the sharp spike in COVID19 cases in the district.

Stressing the crucial importance of public cooperation and support in containing spread of COVID19, the DM made a fervent appeal to people for ensuring strict adherence to the SOPs in public places in the interest of personal and public health.

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted and notified joint market-checking teams to prevent overpricing of commodities during Eid shopping. These teams will comprise magistrates, police officers and officials from consumer affairs, legal metrology and food safety departments.