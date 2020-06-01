EJAC seeks regularisation of daily wagers

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Monday demanded regularisation of the daily wagers working with different departments.

Addressing a press conference here President, EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam the demanded for regularisation of daily wagers was not only justified but also in line with the requirements of different departments.

He said they were not against the recent decsion of the government to carry out recruitment. However, he said the priority should be given to the regularisation of daily wagers.

Shabnam said the daily wagers have been at the forefront of the battle against corona pandemic and have been working tirelessly in every given situation.

“Unfortunately the government has not paid heed to their requests and demands. The past governments made several agreements with the EJAC regarding the welfare of daily wagers but till now there has been no outcome of such promises,” said Shabnam.

He said the EJAC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the daily wagers in their struggle for their genuine rights and demands. He assured them the EJAC will extend full support to them and will be part of “any programme” in case their demands were not met.