Elaborate arrangements made for Shab-e-Meraj in Srinagar

The district administration has put in place all required arrangements on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj

An official statement said in Hazratbal where devotees from across Kashmir throng to take part in the observance at the Dargah, extensive arrangements across all domains have been made in order ensure comfortable observance of the holy occasion.

Besides power and water facilities the administration has also pressed into service adequate transport and parking facilities for devotees to the shrine at Hazratbal.

During a meeting convened here the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the arrangements finalised for the holy occasion of Shab-e-Meraj. He directed for ensuring that all facilities as required were put in place at Dargah Hazratbal and other places of worship where major congregations are expected.

Dr Shahid also emphasised strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. He urged the people to ensure compliance with preventions and guidelines to prevent spread and contraction of the virus.

Meanwhile similar arrangements had been put in place in the district for the Mahashivratri festival.

Among other arrangements eight buses were pressed into services from Nehru Park to the Shankracharya Temple for the convenience of the visiting devotees.