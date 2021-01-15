'Enhance kerosene quota'

Residents of various areas of the summer capital have sought enhancement of kerosene quote from 1.5 litre to 6 litres per family.

Delegations of residents from various areas appealed Director CAPD to increase the kerosene quota. “Residents of Srinagar get only 1.5 liters of kerosene per family while as in other districts of Kashmir each family gets 5 to 6 liters,” said Ali Muhammad Dar, a resident of Rainawari.

Residents of Pantha Chowk, Zafran Colony, Zewan, Sonwar, Lasjan, and other adjoining also demanded enhancement in keroscene quota. “We are hopeful that our demands would be resolved at the earliest.”