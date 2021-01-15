Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

'Enhance kerosene quota'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:02 PM
Representational Photo

Residents of various areas of the summer capital have sought enhancement of kerosene quote from 1.5 litre to 6 litres per family.

Delegations of residents from various areas appealed Director CAPD to increase the kerosene quota. “Residents of Srinagar get only   1.5 liters of kerosene per family while as in other districts of Kashmir each family gets 5 to 6 liters,” said Ali Muhammad Dar, a resident of Rainawari.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

Residents of Pantha Chowk, Zafran Colony, Zewan, Sonwar, Lasjan, and other adjoining also demanded enhancement in keroscene quota. “We are hopeful that our demands would be resolved at the earliest.”

Related News