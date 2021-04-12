Srinagar, Today's Paper
'Ensure hassle-free arrangements for Navratra'

Aijaz Asad visits Sharika Devi, Shital Nath temples
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today on Monday visited Shital Nath Temple, Habba Kadal and Sharika Devi Temple atop Hari Parbat to review the arrangements made there in wake of Nawreh to be celebrated on April 13, a festival celebrated on new Year as per Hindu calendar and beginning of Navratra celebrations.

While taking on the spot review, the Deputy Commissioner directed concerned departments to ensure all basic arrangements are put in place for the devotees especially Kashmiri Pandit community.

The DC instructed for ensuring hassle-free traffic and parking arrangements and uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water and directed the concerned departments to ensure proper sanitation at the venues.

Later, the DC instructed the concerned to make adequate transport facility on the occasion, so that devotees face no inconvenience traveling to the Shital Nath and Shrika Temples.

The Management at both the sites said that they have instructed the devotees to adhere to Covid-19 related guidelines strictly.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by members of organising committees from Kashmir Pandit community and senior officers from Administration.

