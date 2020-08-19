Srinagar, Today's Paper
Ensure hassle free services to people: SMC Commissioner

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazanfar Ali Wednesday reviewed Muharram arrangements in several areas here.

A statement said the Commissioner visited at Shalimar, Chandpora, Harwan, Lashkare Mohhalla , Hasnabad and several other areas to review the arrangements.

The statement said Ali took stock of sanitation, functioning of street lights and drainage networking. He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Works, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Chief Sanitation Officer, Mudasir Hussain Banday, engineers from electric wing, concerned ward officers and other officials.

During the visit, the Commissioner passed on the directions to put in place all the arrangements so that devotees face no inconvenience during the Muharram, said the statement. During his visit, the statement said, several works were identified after having interaction with the locals and accordingly directions were passed on to the concerned officers to tender out the works at an earliest.

The Commissioner also stressed to set up assistant booths in all areas in order to facilitate people during Muharram days.

