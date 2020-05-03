Ensure press freedom for vibrant democracy: NC to Government

On the International Press Freedom Day on Sunday National Conference said the true essence of any democratic system was recognized in the shape of right to free speech and free press.

While underscoring the centrality of free press in a democratic set up, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said on this Day, “We celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom. It goes without saying how important a role a free press plays in contributing to knowledge of a common person and in calling the attention of citizen towards the irregularities in the working of government.”

He said the media also highlights various social issues. “It is a Day of acknowledging and appreciating the role of press. Our party pays tributes to all those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. It is extremely important for the government to ensure full implementation of the right to freedom of speech as fortified in the constitution,” Imran said

Extolling the role of journalistic fraternity in Kashmir, he said undue reprisals in one or other form have made it very difficult for the journalists in Kashmir to carry out their job in free manner.

“People associated with press in Kashmir are constantly subjected to reappraisals from different quarters. Despite the troubles, they are experiencing, they haven’t lowered their guard in highlighting the woes of people,” Imran said.

While calling for immediate revocation of charges against journalists in Kashmir, he said it does not behoove a democratic set up to muzzle freedom of speech. He urged the government to revoke the charges leveled against Kashmiri journalists.

While praising role of press amid the prevailing COVID19 crises, he said local media has played a commendable role in updating people with challenges thrown by the crises.

He said the media has done a yeoman’s service by disseminating valid information about the crises, its clinical progression, and providing an antidote to the misinformation on social media.