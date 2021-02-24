Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 11:01 PM

'Ensure smooth vehicular, pedestrian movement in Srinagar'

Mayor directs for conducting anti-encroachment drive
To ensure hassle free pedestrian and vehicular movement in the summer capital, the Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu has directed for conducting anti-encroachment drive on roads and footpaths.

Chairing a meeting, the Mayor said that anti-encroachment wing will conduct the drive on regular basis with a  police assistance of the concerned jurisdictions  so that all business establishments, shopkeepers, vendors will desist from exhibiting their goods and articles outside their shops and on public spaces.

Meanwhile, SMC spokesperson said on the directions of the Mayor, an extensive anti Encroachment drive was today initiated in the city.

The drive headed by Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer  was conducted in  Eidgah, Safa Kadal, Saiki Dafer, Karan Nagar, Kaksarai and other adjoining areas. The squad cleared the encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors in these  areas.

All the goods and displaying items outside the shops hindering the public space were seized on spot.

Similarly vendors were directed not to occupy footpaths or any public spaces.

“All those defaulters whose goods have been seized will legally follow the procedure to  approach the Competent Authority  in SMC for release of their good. Fine will be imposed on them for occupying space illegally and creating obstructions in smooth flow of traffic and pedestrain movement,” the statement said.

Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali who has taken review on today’s anti encroachment drives will personally monitor the entire exercise.

He has passed on directions to the  concerned officials  that these drives will continue and goods shall be seized on spot with a  fine recovered as a penalty  from the violators.

