Er Mir Ghulam Rasool passes away

Well-known engineer, Mir Ghulam Rasool, who was involved in execution of many prestigious projects including Batmaloo Master Plan and IG Road, passed away here on Monday.

Rasool was the father of Muhammad Ashraf Mir, President Federation of Chambers Industries Kashmir (FCIK), and Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who is a professor at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.

Rasool, who originally hailed from Pampore, was presently residing at Chinar Colony, Baghat, Barzulla. His Nimaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jamia Masjid, Baghat and he was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Pampore.

As per a family member, mourning will be held for only three days and the congregational Fateh Khawani will be held on Thursday (September 10), at the ancestral graveyard at Kadlabal Pampore. “There will be no gathering at the residence in view of the COVID19 situation,” said the family member.

Born in 1933, Mir had his early schooling in Pampore. He was an alumni of Islami School and SP College. In 1950, he went to Pune to pursue civil engineering. Rasool started his illustrious career with a German company which was involved with construction of Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He was actively involved in causes of social upliftment and was a member of J&K Auqaf. Rasool occasionally wrote on issues confronting the society, in Greater Kashmir.

In 1958, he joined Public Works Department and was involved in construction of Kargil-Leh road, under the leadership of late Er Sonam Narbu. After returning to Kashmir, Rasool was involved in various prestigious projects across J&K which includes Batmaloo Master Plan, MLA hostel, Bye Pass-1, IG Road. He served at different positions before superannuated from the service.

He was commonly known as MGR among his colleagues. He was a strong proponent of professional discipline and work ethics and served as honorary Secretary of Institution of Engineers India (J&K State Centre, Srinagar)

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth Secretary Arif Laigroo condoled the demise. In a statement, Laigroo extended sympathy with the bereaved family.

In a separate statement issued Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) also expressed grief over the demise. The KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq said the deceased was a humble person. He prayed for the peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.