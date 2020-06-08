ERA's big push for expansion of Srinagar drainage system

J&K ERA has conceived a detailed proposal for construction of comprehensive storm water drainage project for the areas not covered under the existing drainage schemes in more than 45 residential colonies here.

An official statement said Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer JKERA/JTFRP recently convened a series of meetings during which officers were asked to immediately start work on the projects on both sides of Highway from various sectors of Gulshan Nagar Nowgam to Chanapora, Shah Anwar Colony , Gulberg Colony and on Srinagar Baramulla road, from HMT Crossing to Shalteng. .

The statement said the ERA today started work on the construction of the mega project. “Aptly called the missing links zone-1 storm water drainage scheme and estimated at Rs 54.7 crores, the project is being executed by the J&KERA as PIU (Project Implementation Unit) for the World Bank funded JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) under the urban flood management component of the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project to strengthen the urban flood management infrastructure in flood vulnerable areas of the Srinagar,” said the statement.

The project involves construction of 40.23 km of storm water drainage network comprising 33.435 km pipe drain, 4.83 km concrete drain and man holes, having a cumulative length of 1.99 meters.

However the project would not require construction of any pumping stations and will be served by the pumping stations already constructed by J&KERA under the earlier drainage projects executed by it.

With the completion time of 18 months, the project will benefit more than one lakh souls living in 40 residential colonies in the network areas and will provide inhabitants with a much needed mechanism for scientific disposal of storm water thus reducing the vulnerability to various communicable diseases

The Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP directed the officers to ensure that the project was implemented in the transparent manner as per the need assessment purely on the basis of the requirements of the project.

He also requested general public to give their valid suggestions which can be emailed at on official email ceojkera@gmail.com or can contact on 9419740840.

The CEO had last week chaired a meeting regarding resumption of JKERA/JTFRP works in Kashmir after the administration had issued guidelines for the resumption of developmental activities post COVID lockdown.

He directed the contractors and engineers to strictly adhere to the SOPs like social distancing, health and hygiene measures during the execution of work on the project.

J&KERA has been on the forefront for the resumption of developmental activates as it was bound to have a positive impact on the restoration of the economic activity and generation of employment opportunities in the post COVID scenario overshadowed by the economic recession.