Eviction of unauthorized occupants from Sangarmaal Shopping Complex | HC seeks response of government within 4 weeks

The High Court on Tuesday sought within four weeks government’s response to a plea seeking to evict unauthorized occupants from famous shopping plaza Sangarmaal here.

A division bench of Chief justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar has issued notice to Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) through its Principal Secretary and Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) though its Vice Chairman.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

An NGO Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Forum through its Secretary General M M Shuja has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the court seeking various directions.

On behalf of the Forum advocate Shafaqat Nazir submitted that fresh tendering process needs to be initiated afresh and generation of revenue from the allotment of the spaces in the Sangarmaal required to be utilized for welfare schemes within the territorial jurisdiction of SDA.

The Forum is seeking directions to H&UDD to place the entire record before the Court with respect to the allotment of spaces, payment of Nazrana and execution of the deeds in favour of the government through SDA by the occupants of Sangarmaal Shopping Complex.

The Forum pleads that the Court after perusal of the documents and record regarding Sangarmaal Shopping Complex and defaults committed by the occupants in full payment of Nazrana, agreed rent and non execution of lease agreements by the occupants may be declared as illegal. The Forum sought further directions for the recovery of all dues as arrears of land revenue.

The Forum submits that the occupants of Sangarmaal premises have neither paid full amount of Nazrana nor executed any lease deed with the H&UDD and SDA and are willful defaulters even in payment of rent.

The Sangarmaal Complex, the Forum said, was inaugurated way back on 6 June 2010 by the then Chief Minister. “Since that date the complex became formally operational and more than 80 spaces are understood to have been allotted to various business houses and shopkeepers and most of them are believed to be continuing with the use and occupation of their respective premise spaces”.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The Forum said apart from the occupied spaces more than 40 spaces continue to be vacant even after inauguration of Sangarmaal Shopping Complex.

“The object of constructing business shopping malls including Sangarmaal Shopping Complex is to generate substantial income there from and utilize the same for other purposes of public welfare like drainage etc within the area of operation of SDA,” the Forum said.

The income, the Forum said, can only be generated when under the policy of SDA once a space is ready for allotment, auction notices are issued and the successful bidders have to cross three steps- Payment of Nazrana as fixed by SDA, execution of lease hold agreement by the successful bidder in favour of the SDA and regular payment of rent by the successful allottee occupants

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

“Most of the business houses in use of the occupation of the spaces have not even made full payment of Nazrana as fixed by the SDA”.

The Forum submits that “it was surprising to know that the SDA has not so far executed any lease agreement with any of the occupants despite the lapse of about 9 years and allowed the occupants to enjoy the state property as if it has been granted to them as charity. More surprisingly fact is that the agreed rent is also not being paid by the occupants to SDA” the Forum said.