Ex-militants' Pak wives stage protest, demand citizenship rights

Pakistani wives of former Kashmiri militants, who returned to Kashmir through Nepal under a government rehabilitation scheme, staged a protest, here on Monday, demanding citizenship and alleging non-fulfilment of promises.

“We appeal the government to provide us facilities and travel documents to help settle with our families in the Valley,” said one protestor. “The future of our children is dark. They too don’t have documents.”

Scores of Kashmiri youth had crossed the Line of Control for arms training after militancy erupted in early 90s. Some of them married and settled down there. Many, however, returned to Kashmir via Nepal with their families after the Omar Abdullah-led government in 2010 announced a rehabilitation scheme for surrendered militants.