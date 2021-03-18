'Expedite pace of works for Srinagar's development'

After assuming charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday convened an introductory meeting with all districts officers of Srinagar.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Mohammad Haneef Balkhi and Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional District Magistrate and Registrar Registrations Masarat Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rouf Rehman, Sub Divisional Magistrates East and West Owais Mushtaq and Akshay Labroo, Sub Registrars East and West among others were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the new DC was briefed about the status of various ongoing developmental projects and other matters of the district. Progress under the district capex budget was also discussed during the meeting.

Chief Planning Officer Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone briefed the meeting about department-wise physical and financial achievements during the current fiscal.

He informed that the approved outlay of Rs. 9.30 crore under District Capex Budget UT Component 2020-21 for new/ongoing works of various departments – including R&B, Jal Shakti, Education, I&FC, ICDS among others – has been released in full.

District officers briefed the meeting about status of important developmental projects. The R&B Department shared their plan under potholes-free roads programme under which 30 works have been tendered and execution on which shall begin within a week’s time.

During the meeting, executing agencies raised the issue of shortage of construction material. The DC assured that the matter would be taken up for resolution.

Speaking during the meeting, Aijaz Asad impressed upon all officers concerned to speed up the pace of works and to ensure that all funds are expended in full well before the end of the fiscal so that works are completed within their stipulated timeframes. He assured all district officers of complete support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and development of the district.

He called for maintaining close coordination among departments and following the single line administration for planned execution of works and development in the district. He said he expects complete dedication to professionalism and commitment to work from all officers and officials of the district.

The DC also asked various departments to come up with innovative for development of the district that can been included in the next financial plans.