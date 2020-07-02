Explore possibilities for additional parking space across city: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Thursday conducted an extensive tour of the city to ensure better traffic management and further enhance parking space in the summer capital,

During the tour, Pole visited Boulevard, Shalimar, Durganag, Sonwar, GB Panth hospital, Pantha Chowk, Lasjan Bypass, Natipora and other areas to take stock of measures to improve the traffic flow and steps that can be taken to ensure sustainable decongestion of the city centre.

Pole directed the authorities to take all required steps for creating additional car parking facilities along Boulevard from Kralsangi to Dalgate, to overcome traffic jams.

At Shalimar, officers concerned were directed to check feasibility and status of land so that additional parking facility was created opposite the Shalimar garden to cater to the demand.

While reviewing the road widening process near Nehru Park along Boulevard road, the Divisonal Commissioner directed the authorities to expedite work and complete the same within stipulated time and simultaneously ensure better traffic flow in the area.

At Dalgate, Panthachowk, Athwajan and Lasjan bypass, Pole directed removal of encroachments and also instructed to take action against the violators so that developmental works were not hampered.

At Natipora crossing, the Divisional Commissioner inspected the site plan of Rambagh to Natipora junction that is to be carried out for road widening which otherwise witness huge gridlocks.

He directed the officers to take concrete measures for smooth flow of traffic in the area and asked officers to ensure bottlenecks, if any, immediately for traffic de-congestion in Srinagar city and devise ways for better traffic regulation and adequate parking facilities.

Pole directed the officers to explore possibilities for additional parking space across the city for public convenience.

VC SDA, Chief Engineer R&B, SSP Traffic, SSP Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, besides officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control, RTO, Beacon Kashmir, Ramkay and other departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner during the tour.