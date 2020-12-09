Fair price shop dealers stage protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Fair Price Dealers Association Union staged protest here demanding revocation of the order in which they have been directed to deposit sale amount in advance against the stock available on ration depots.

Scores of fair price shop dealers, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Fair price shop dealers union assembled here at Press Enclave demanding revocation of the order issued by the Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

“The Director concerned has recently issued an order in which the dealers were directed to deposit sale amounts against the ration stocks available on depots in advance. The order issued is illogical and it will not only affect smooth supply of ration on sale centers but can cause problems for the consumers,” said president of Fair Price shop dealers union.

“The order issued has created chaos and should be revoked immediately so that the common people do not have to suffer for the want of essentials,” he said.

The dealers said that they have been working in the department since last 15 years and the sale amount was deposited into the official account of the department after sale of supplies.

“We appeal Director FCS&CA to look into the matter and revoke the order for the smooth supply of ration to the people failing which we will go on strike,” they further added.