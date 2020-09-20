Fake COVID certificates: Srinagar court rejects bail of 2 accused

A local court has rejected bail application of two persons accused of managing fake COVID19 negative reports.

After hearing additional public prosecutor, Khurshid Ahmad and defence counsel, the court of third additional munsiff, Fozia Paul said prima facie the accused persons have issued fake COVID19 negative certificates to common people and thereby tried to capitalize on the prevailing pandemic for profit.

“The court cannot lose sight of the fact that the accused persons have committed a crime against basic human rights, which has been committed not only against an individual but the entire society,” the court said.

It said the very seriousness of the offence alleged was a sufficient ground to reasonably believe that the accused persons may misuse their liberty by interference with the evidence or by absconding, if tampering was not possible.

However, the court said the presumption that the accused were innocent was “not likely to be effected because this presumption will continue during the trial also and it is for the prosecution to establish its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.”

“The instant application for grant of bail filed on behalf of the accused persons is hereby rejected,” the court said.

It observed that complainant in the case intended to go to Jammu along with his family members. At TRC Chowk here, the complainant along with family and other passengers boarded two vehicles.

The complainant enquired from the drivers, as to where from they could get COVID19 test certificates as was mandatory for travelling.

The accused drivers, Omkar Singh and Nazir Ahmad Khanday demanded Aadhaar cards from the travelers including the complainant and after some time handed over them COVID19 negative certificates, without holding of any medical tests of the travelers.

On enquiry by the complainant, as to where from the drivers procured the certificates, the drivers did not give a plausible answer which made the complainant raise objection, as to the authenticity of the certificates obtained without conducting any test.