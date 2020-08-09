Fake Twitter account of LG Sinha created, Cyber police files case

Cyber Cell of J&K Police have registered a case against unknown persons for creating a fake twitter account of J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The account has been created within days of the appointment of Sinha as the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir. “This is a Fake Twitter handle in the name of Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha. Cognizance taken, FIR registered,” tweeted Superintendent of Police, Cyber Cell, Tahir Ashraf.

After assuming the charge of J&K, Sinha had tweeted twice in Hindi. In both of his tweets, the LG expressed sympathy with families who lost their dear ones in aircraft in Kerala three days ago.

A senior official said the fake account was created within hours after the announcement about Sinha’s appointment as the LG of J&K. Some tweets were also posted on this fake account related to the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, said the official.

“Our officers are working to track down the people involved in creating this fake account and nab them,” said the official.

Interestingly, for the past two days, people have been posting their grievances on this fake account, hoping their problems would be directly addressed by the newly appointed LG.

Another police official said “some anti-social elements” have been using fake social media accounts of senior officers to create confusion and chaos. They said earlier a number of such fake accounts have been deactivated.

On the day Sinha was appointed as the unknown elements had managed to alter the contents of his Wiki profile and added to it that “(Sinha) would store (sic) 4G in Kashmir…” However, the changes were removed shortly afterwards and the page was restored to its original form. Wikipedia shows that the page was last altered at 9:48 am on August 6.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been appealing to the Centre for the restoration of 4G mobile services. These services were snapped in August last year, ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 by government of India.