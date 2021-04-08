Family Court made functional in Srinagar

The Family Court established to promote conciliation and secure speedy settlement of matrimonial disputes and family affairs has been made functional here.

In this regard, the Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar MA Chowdhary Thursday issued circular asking advocates to address family matter cases to newly established Family Court.

“It is notified for information of all the advocates that since the Family Court has been separately established for Srinagar District and Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar has assumed the charge of the Court on 6 of April 2021,” the circular reads.

It added that all the advocates shall now address the family matter related matters directly to the Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar.

As per circular, the matters which shall be addressed to the newly established Family Court are: a suit or proceedings between the parties to a marriage for a decree of nullity of marriage (declaring the marriage to be null and void or, as the case may be, annulling the marriage).

Other matters also include restitution of conjugal rights or judicial separation or dissolution of marriage; a suit or proceeding for a declaration as to the validity of a marriage or as to the matrimonial status of any person. A suit or proceeding between the parties to a marriage with respect to the property of the parties or of either of them.

The court would also hear a suit or proceedings for an order or injection in circumstances arising out of a marital relationship; and a suit or a proceeding for a declaration as to the legitimacy of any person.

Other matters to include a suit or proceeding for maintenance, a suit or proceedings in relation to the guardianship of person on the custody of, or access to, any minor.