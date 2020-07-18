Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:34 PM

Family members of COVID patient escape from house, create panic

KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:34 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

People in Hazratbal area here were panicked after family members of a woman who tested positive for COVID19 gave slip to authorities as they were being shifted to a quarantine centre.

Locals said a woman was tested positive for COVID19 at Dhobi Ghat Hazratbal and was subsequently shifted to Isolation Ward of the hospital.

Trending News
Representational pic

PDD employee dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Sopore

DM Anantnag directs for timely plugging of vulnerable spots

JKSCD demands consultant post for each specialty

Ganderbal: Police start COVID19 awareness drive

However, her family members, in a bid to avoid quarantine period, escaped from the house. As the news spread in the area, locals were panicked. “It is highly irresponsible act on part of family members. Instead of cooperating with authorities, they fled from the house,” said a local, Habibullah Wani. An official said three members of the family were missing and they will be traced and subsequently quarantined.

Related News