Family members of COVID patient escape from house, create panic

People in Hazratbal area here were panicked after family members of a woman who tested positive for COVID19 gave slip to authorities as they were being shifted to a quarantine centre.

Locals said a woman was tested positive for COVID19 at Dhobi Ghat Hazratbal and was subsequently shifted to Isolation Ward of the hospital.

However, her family members, in a bid to avoid quarantine period, escaped from the house. As the news spread in the area, locals were panicked. “It is highly irresponsible act on part of family members. Instead of cooperating with authorities, they fled from the house,” said a local, Habibullah Wani. An official said three members of the family were missing and they will be traced and subsequently quarantined.