Family of Bemina 'missing' scholar appeals IGP

The family of a Bemina scholar Hilal Ahmad Dar, who is “missing” since July this year, Wednesday appealed to Inspector General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar to help them trace their son.

“We appeal to the IGP that justice may be done with our son,” the family members said.

Dar, who was pursuing PhD went missing on June 13 during a trekking expedition to high altitude Naranag in Ganderbal district.

Dar’s absence, as per family, is taking heavy toll on his parents and other siblings. The family said Dar was a noble and disciplined person “having no affiliation with any anti-national organization” and would never think of taking any wrong step.

“We appeal to the IGP to help us in tracing him and ensure his safe return to home,” they said.