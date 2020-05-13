FCS & CA starts market inspection in Srinagar

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Kashmir on Wednesday started market checking to check prices of mutton and poultry items, keeping in view the holy month of Ramadhan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The drive was started on the directions of Director, FCS&CA and headed by Deputy Director Supplies.

In this connection the enforcement squad of the department, in the wee hours, conducted market checking at Chattabal, Qamerwari, Boatman Colony, Bemina, Firdous Abad and SD Colony Batmaloo.

During the drive, it was found that numbers of meat sellers were selling mutton at exorbitant rates.

Accordingly the squad in association with police department booked four such defaulters, besides a fine of Rs 3,500 was imposed and recovered from other erring meat sellers on account of overcharging.

The enforcement squad also caught one truck carrying livestock. Subsequently it was found that one wholesaler dealer had brought the truck from outside state. After verification, the wholesaler assured of selling the livestock to the retailers as well as consumers at government approved rates.

Meanwhile, the Director appealed the people to purchase meat on government approved rates and if they find anyone indulging in overcharging the same shall be reported to his office for necessary action.