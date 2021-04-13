'Festivals strengthen bonds of love among people'

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Makhdoom Sahab (RA) Shrine, Ganesh Temple at Ganpatyar and Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi Rainawari and extended his greetings on the eve of Navratra, Baisakhi and beginning of Ramadan. During the visit, the Div Com met the Makhdoom Sahab (RA) shrine management committee to take stock of arrangements being put in place for the Holy month of Ramadan. The Div Com participated in special prayers held at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi and Ganpatyar Temple besides taking first hand appraisal of facilities put in place for devotees, visiting during the festival days.

He said that today’s festivals which are being celebrated with harmony and brotherhood adds colour to its festivity. He said these festivals strengthen the bonds of love among people and nurture amity and harmony in J&K. During the visit, the committees of places apprised the Div Com about their issues and demands. He gave patient hearing to them assuring that all their genuine grievances shall be looked into for redressal on priority.

He further stressed on hassle-free arrangements and all required facilities are put in place for smooth celebration of festivals.