Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 11:37 PM

Finally, damaged stretch of Jhelum embankment repaired

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 11:37 PM
File Pic

After public outcry, authorities have used modern geo-synthetic technology to repair a damaged proration of Jhelum river embankment at Shivpora here.

The entire project of repairing the embankment has been completed at the cost of Rs 78 lakh with special focus on modern and effective technology for permanent restoration, said an official.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

Woman injured as windstorm damages houses, uproots trees in Baramulla

Minor girl among two dead, another injured after strong winds uproot tree in Shopian

No end term exams for current and previous semesters: Kashmir University

On 21 January, around 70 meter long embankment had caved in near Yatoo Mohalla while the entire blacktop laid over it was washed away by overflowing water from the river.  The event and subsequently delay in its repairing created panic among locals.

“We used modern and effective geo-synthetic technology in restoration of damaged portion of bund,” said the official.

The official said a team of experts who monitored execution of the entire project, have earlier worked on vital projects in Kashmir, using the same technology.

Latest News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

GK Pic

Srinagar admin forms committee to ensure smooth movement of essential services during lockdown

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

File Pic

Govt sends back 26564 outbound migrant workers to different states, UTs

The official said geo-synthetic technology is used to stabilize terrain.

“It is generally polymeric products used to solve civil engineering problems. Geo-synthetic technology is environment friendly. The polymeric nature of the products makes them suitable for use in the ground where high levels of durability are required,” he said.

He said the products have a wide range of applications and were currently used in many civil, geotechnical, transportation, geo-environmental, hydraulic, and private development applications including roads, airfields, railroads, embankments, retaining structures, and others.

The weak embankments have raised questions in the past over the government’s flood mitigation measures.  Signifying failure of authorities to undertake flood prevention measures, these breaches occurred in the embankments several times during last three years.

Related News