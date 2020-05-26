Finally, damaged stretch of Jhelum embankment repaired

After public outcry, authorities have used modern geo-synthetic technology to repair a damaged proration of Jhelum river embankment at Shivpora here.

The entire project of repairing the embankment has been completed at the cost of Rs 78 lakh with special focus on modern and effective technology for permanent restoration, said an official.

On 21 January, around 70 meter long embankment had caved in near Yatoo Mohalla while the entire blacktop laid over it was washed away by overflowing water from the river. The event and subsequently delay in its repairing created panic among locals.

“We used modern and effective geo-synthetic technology in restoration of damaged portion of bund,” said the official.

The official said a team of experts who monitored execution of the entire project, have earlier worked on vital projects in Kashmir, using the same technology.

The official said geo-synthetic technology is used to stabilize terrain.

“It is generally polymeric products used to solve civil engineering problems. Geo-synthetic technology is environment friendly. The polymeric nature of the products makes them suitable for use in the ground where high levels of durability are required,” he said.

He said the products have a wide range of applications and were currently used in many civil, geotechnical, transportation, geo-environmental, hydraulic, and private development applications including roads, airfields, railroads, embankments, retaining structures, and others.

The weak embankments have raised questions in the past over the government’s flood mitigation measures. Signifying failure of authorities to undertake flood prevention measures, these breaches occurred in the embankments several times during last three years.