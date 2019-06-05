Srinagar
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 10:55 PM

Finally, Kashmir to have a full-fledged Children Hospital

SAC approves allocation of all 500 beds of under-construction Bemina Hospital for pediatric use
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 10:55 PM

After a delay of over 14 years, Kashmir will finally have a full-fledged hospital for children.

This became possible after the State Administrative Council (SAC) approved allocation of the entire bed-capacity of the under-construction hospital at Bemina for pediatric use.

Trending News

ECI to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Funding Case: NIA takes custody of Masarat, Shah, Aasiya

Security agencies prepare list of top 10 militants

“Sanction is hereby accorded to conversion of whole complex of 200-bedded maternity hospital and 300-bedded pediatric hospital at Bemina Srinagar into a full-fledged children hospital,” reads an order issued by State Health and Medical Education Department today.

The order was issued following the decision of SAC on 29 May, in this regard.

The allocation of entire space of the under-construction hospital at Bemina for pediatric use had been proposed by the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar several times in the past in view of the gross shortage of available space for pediatric healthcare needs in Kashmir.

Latest News

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn ruled out of WC

Rs 2700 fine money collected in Srinagar

Workshop on 7th Economic Census held at Udhampur

Umpires stopped Eng, Pak players from forcefully roughing up ball

Also Read |  Nadirgund residents hail admin

Currently, the “ill-planned” GB Pant Hospital, where the Children Hospital had been shifted “temporarily” from Hazuri Bagh in 2005, is unable to suffice the needs of 30 lakh pediatric population of Kashmir, forcing doctors to admit two or more patients on one bed or crib.

In addition, the space shortage has also halted development of pediatric specialties such as pediatric ophthalmology, pediatric surgery, pediatric psychiatry and others.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said that the decision was taken considering the “impending need for pediatric hospital in Kashmir”.

Also Read |  Zulfkar visits Media Complex:Takes first-hand appraisal of DIPR functioning

He said that conversion of the space of the hospital, which was originally conceived as a Government of India- funded maternity hospital, had been “discussed and deliberated” upon with Union Health Ministry. “We have adequate funding for the hospital and we expect the civil works to get completed by end of this year,” he said.

He added that work on recruitment of additional manpower and procurement of equipment would be carried out simultaneously.

Prof Kaiser Ahmed, Principal GMC Srinagar and head of Pediatrics Department of the College, termed the decision a “milestone” for the healthcare in Kashmir.

“There was a dire need for a full-fledged pediatric hospital in Kashmir and Government has recognized and addressed it,” he said. He said that a team of pediatric specialists and engineers was being constituted to frame a plan for conversion of the space.

Also Read |  Abu Bakr Colony Bemina appeals SMC

“We would just need the ground floor to be re-worked,” he said adding that the work would now be expedited given the “clear path ahead” for the facility. He said that the hospital will be developed as Institute of Pediatric Health and will have all specialties needed for pediatric healthcare needs under one roof.

The fate of the pediatric hospital has been in limbo for a long time and frequent change of plans marred any progress on the facility for the past one decade, a senior healthcare administrator said. He said that while a “good children hospital” existed at Hazuri Bagh till 2005, the space was given to Lal Ded Hospital and a 150-bedded space at Sonwar allocated to pediatrics, the arrangement termed “temporary” by the then government.

However, till 2012, no work was carried out on constructing a new pediatric hospital. Following the crisis when over 500 infants died at GB Pant Hospital, a government panel recommended immediate construction of a well-equipped hospital.

In October 2014, Omar Abdullah government approved construction of pediatric hospital at Dewan Bagh Srinagar. A year later, Mufti Sayeed government approved construction of a 200-bedded Pediatric  Hospital within the upcoming Maternity Hospital at Bemina.

Related News