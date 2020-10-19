FIR registered against persons involved in circulating fake news: Police

Srinagar Police has taken cognizance with regard to fake news on a firing incident at Khayam area on Sunday

“The news created panic in the area. However, Police immediately reacted to the news as baseless after confirmation. Police Station Khanyar by taking legal action has registered a formal case FIR No. 77/2020 against persons involved in spreading this fake news on social media platforms and misleads the public. General public are requested not to publish or forward any rumour or inauthentic information into the public domain by any means of communication,” police spokesperson said in a statement.