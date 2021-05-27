Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

A fire broke out in the store-room of Ward 3P – meant for Dialysis patients – at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Thursday evening.

Patients in the affected ward are reported to be safe.

News agency GNS quoted eyewitnesses saying that flames and smoke were seen billowing out of a window from the hospital ward, prompting the patients and attendants panicked.

The fire and emergency was immediately called in, who reached the spot and doused-off the flames, they said.

An F&ES official confirming the incident told GNS that the fire had broken out in a store of Ward Number 3P. However the tenders reached on time and doused off the flamesnon time, he said.

A hospital official told GNS that all of the patients are safe and none of them had to be evacuated.

However there has been damage to some furniture kept inside the room, he added.