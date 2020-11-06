Fire incident at historic Pather Masjid

A minor midnight blaze damaged a small portion of historic Pather Masjid at Nawabazar locality in Downtown.

Reports said fire broke out at Pather Masjid at around 1pm. Men and machinery from Fire and Emergency Service were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

“It was a minor fire incident. We rushed men and machinery from two stations and fire was controlled within few minutes,” said Bashir Ahmad, deputy director Fire and Emergency Service Kashmir.

He informed that the fire had started from one of the wooden box situated inside the Masjid.

“Transformer was kept in this box and apparently fire was caused due to short circuit,” he said. He added that fire didn’t spread or damage the building as material used in this Majid is non-combustible,” he added.