Flight from Jeddah arrives at Srinagar airport with 143 passengers

As part of government’s initiative to evacuate Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded abroad amid lockdown, an Air India flight from Jeddah with about 143 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar airport on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Day 11 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 1,788 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A total of 290 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1,498 passengers and one international flight with 143 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.