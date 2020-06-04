Food and Drugs deptt seizes 'expired water bottles' in Harwan

On the basis of complaint, a team of Food Safety Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Srinagar seized expired carbonated water bottles at Harwan here.

A statement said huge stock of carbonated water worth Rs 1.75 lakh was seized and the samples were lifted for further necessary action under rules.

Moreover, the statement said, some bakers in the city who have started their business were also inspected and were impressed upon to maintain high standard of hygiene and follow in letter and spirit all COVID19 related guidelines issued by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The statement said bakery items worth Rs 10,000 were destroyed on the spot in Saraibala area which were kept for sale under unhygienic conditions.

Commissioner, Food and Drugs administration, Shakeel-ur-Rehman directed the field officers to keep strict vigil on market to ensure safe and wholesome food to the consumers, said the statement.