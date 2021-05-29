Food kits distributed among needy shikarawallas

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo Saturday distributed food kits among the 200 needy Shikarawallas hailing from Dal Lake and nearby areas.

The event was organised by a tourist trade group-Nigeen Tourist Trade Association (NTTA) in collaboration with an NGO here at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard here.

The Director Tourism appreciated the philanthropic sentiment of the travel trade association for reaching out to their fraternity members whose livelihood was severely affected by the current pandemic. He hoped that more such organisations and NGOs would come forward and reach out to the needy people for relief distribution during the current crisis.

Dr. G N Itoo said the Department in collaboration with the health department also launched a vigorous vaccination campaign among the people associated with the travel and hospitality sector so that they are protected from the deadly virus and hoped that the COVID situation improves so that economic activities also resume.

The Director Tourism Kashmir also said the Department recently also disbursed around Rs 12 crore relief as announced by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among the eligible beneficiaries including shikarawallas, tourist guides, ponywallas, Houseboat workers etc.

He said in the coming days the Department is planning to host a capacity building workshop for the members of tourist trade to familiarize them about doing business in the post COVID scenario.