Food Safety deptt conducts inspection at Parimpora Mandi

In view of frequent blockade of highway, a team of Food Safety Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar today conducted an inspection of various fruits and vegetable wholesalers within the Parimpora Mandi.

During inspection, the dealers were directed to destroy rotten fruits and vegetables of their own and ensure that no such food articles are to be sold to the retail vendors.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner chaired a meeting of New Kashmir Fruit and Vegetable Association and the members of the association were directed to ensure supply of fresh fruits and vegetables in the markets.

They were also directed not to use calcium carbide for ripening of fruits, and were warned that strict action under rules shall be taken against those found violating these directions.

The Association was further stressed to bring all their members within the ambit of the food licensing and registration system.