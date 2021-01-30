Forest Corporation employees stage protest

All Jammu and Kashmir Forest Corporation Union today staged protest against the government demanding release of their pending salary.

Scores of Forest employees under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Corporation Association on Saturday assembled here at Press Enclave.

“It has been more than four months that we are suffering. We have been constantly appealing the authorities to release salaries. After the creation of Forest Development Corporation as a registered company under the Companies Act,2013, we are suffering, said President of the Association, Bashir Ahmad Bhat.

He said that after the creation of the corporation, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir was sanctioned a grant 230 crores for different operations and salaries in favour of the forest corporation “but until now we have not been paid a single penny.”

“Even if they pay us our salaries after 3 months, there is no use of that money as we all have acquired loans and banks deduct the amount on the same day,” said one of the protesting employees.

‘The corporation has still not implemented the 7th pay commission. Authorities have not even compensated those families of 30 employees of the forest corporation who lost their lives while being in service during the last few years,” they said.

“There are employees in the corporation who are admitted in the hospitals since last two years and have to borrow money for their treatment. Our families are suffering and we are on the verge of starvation,” they added.

“As the chairman of the Forest Corporation, we appeal the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to intervene into the matter,” they added.