Forest employees stage protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Corporation Employees Union staged a protest here demanding release of salaries.

Scores of Forest employees and daily wagers, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Corporation Jammu and Kashmir Forest Employees Union, assembled at Press Enclave demanding release of their salaries pending for the last four months.

President of Forest Corporation Employees Union, Rashid Ahmad Bhat said: “Since the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation as a registered company under the Companies Act, 2013, the employees are suffering through major troubles. The UT government was sanctioned the grant of 230 crores in favor of the Forest Corporation for the salaries and different operations. Unfortunately we have still not been paid our salaries.”

“We request the authorities to consider our issues otherwise we will be forced to hold a protest in front of the Raj Bhawan Jammu on 16th December 2020,” they said.