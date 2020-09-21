Former bureaucrat Mumtaz Afzal passes away

Former bureaucrat Mumtaz Afzal passed away at Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. He was suffering from liver ailment.

Known to be an extremely helpful officer, Afzal, the former IAS officer held several key positions in J&K Government during his tenure. He served Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Food and J&K head of Food Corporation of India.

Afzal authored many reports for central funding to J&K in his capacity as Agriculture and Revenue Secretary.

Several politicians condoled the demise of Afzal. Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and party’s senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir described the deceased as a “thoroughly gentle and down to earth person who was known for helping needy”.

“It is indeed a big loss, not only for his family, friends and associates but for the whole society. His contribution during his service career in various developmental activities shall be remembered for times to come,” a statement said.

National conference provincial President said the deceased was one of the most humble and helpful officers. He will be remembered for his selfless service.

Former Advisor to J&K Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai expressed sorrow over the demise. Ganai described him as a dear and valuable colleague in the state cadre of officers who contributed significantly to the development of J&K during his service career.