Former CE Syed Shuja Hussain Shah passes away

Former Chief Engineer and vice-chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Syed Shuja Hussain Shah passed away here on Thursday.

He was 85. People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza. He was laid to rest at Noor Masjid, Raj Bagh graveyard. Late Shah was a popular engineer and completed his degree in engineering from Aligarh Muslim University. He pursued master’s degree from IOWA University, USA.

Shah was one of the engineers when the construction of Hazratbal shrine was underway. He served the government in different capacities and retired as a Chief Engineer. His contribution to some of the iconic constructions is immense. He was the vice-chairman of the SDA during the 1990s.

Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Shah.

In their condolence message the party president and vice president prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss. The duo also expressed solidarity with the grief stricken family. Party President also condoled the family in particular the son of deceased Syed Zulfiqar Shah over a telephonic call. Meanwhile Party Vice President also visited the bereaved family to express unison with them in their hour of grief.

Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani participated in the Nimaz e Jinazah of the deceased. Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Party treasurer Shammi Oberoi have also expressed grief over the demise prayed for peace to soul, and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condoled the demise.

In a condolence message, Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “I express my heartfelt condolences on the demise of Er. Shuja Hussain who was a long time family friend. His demise has created a big void not only in his family but among his vast social circles, wherein he was known for his humility and philanthropic nature,” Bukhari remarked.

He prayed for the courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Meanwhile, the leadership of Apni Party has also mourned the demise of Shuja Hussain and has extended solidarity with the bereaved family.