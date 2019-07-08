Four arrested for anti-social activities in Srinagar: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested four persons allegedly involved in anti-social activities in Srinagar.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Four persons involved in anti-social activities near Library Park Malikyar in the jurisdiction of Police Station Maharaj Gunj were arrested today, said a police spokesman.

He identified the arrestees as Sheikh Waseem, Parvez Ahmed Khan, both residents of Old Fateh Kadal, Zahoor Ahmed Baba resident of Zainakadal, and Javed Ahmed Sheikh resident of Tral A/P Habbakadal.

Officers from the local police unit found them in a state of intoxication in public and were causing annoyance to general public in the area, he said.

“All these persons were taken into custody after completing medico-legal formalities. Doctors at the hospital after conducting medical examination confirmed that they were in a state of intoxication,” he added. Case FIR No. 29/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigations in the matter, said the spokesman.