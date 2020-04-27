Free ambulance service by US-based Kashmiri doctors help patients reach hospitals

A free critical care ambulance service – a charitable initiative by a group of US-based Kashmir doctors – is saving lives of patients in Srinagar.

The service started last year by Kashmiri American Society of Healthcare, Medical Education and Research (KSHMER) is proving highly beneficial amid the lockdown.

A member of the group said since the lockdown, they have been increasingly receiving calls from patients seeking help owing to unavailability of local transport.

“Our critical care ambulances are catering to the patients of cardiac arrests, accidents, and other medical emergencies. Due to the COVID19 fear, we are often receiving calls from patients with different conditions,” said Dr Showket Mir.

He said once a call is received they send a medical team to the spot and provide necessary help. “After proper assessment we decide on whether the patient needs to be moved to hospital in critical care ambulance,” he said.

“We stay in touch with our emergency staff on the ground and give assistance and other medical care required during the golden hour. It saves lives of patients and in many cases we are able to treat patients on the spot without the need of shifting them to hospital,” Dr Mir said.

Members of the organization said at present they have two critical care ambulances in service and they were mulling to add more ambulances to reach out to patients across Srinagar.

The members of KSHMER said owing to COVID19 outbreak they follow the necessary health protocols and advisories.

“Since the outbreak of COVID19 we have moved our ambulances from hospitals to our office premises for the safety of our staff and patients. We have also provided PPEs to our staff patients who are shifted in the ambulances. We also make sure to sanitize our ambulances,” said a member.

The group of US-based Kashmiri medicos launched the ambulance service in last year in Srinagar. The initiative was started in collaboration with Help Foundation and SAVE Heart.