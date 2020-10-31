Frequent power cuts return to Srinagar

People from various Srinagar areas Saturday complained about unscheduled and long power cuts in their localities.

A group of people from Syed Abad, Soiteng, here, said that the area on an average witnesses 8 hour power cuts daily. “The power department doesn’t abide by any schedule. After every 40 minutes, the supply is snapped to our area,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Syed Abad.

“Why should we pay the bills when we don’t get the scheduled power supply?” asked another person from the same locality.

According to residents of uptown area of Naikbagh, Natipora, their area also faces the same problem. “This time around, the unscheduled power cuts have returned even before the civil secretariat moved to Jammu,” Muhammad Ayoub of Natipora said.

People from several other areas came up with similar complaints. “We are facing regular power cuts for past one week even as our area is fully metered,” a resident of Habba Kadal said.

People of Noorbagh, Qamarwari said that despite being a metered area, they did not get round-the-clock supply.

People of Chanapora, Hyderpora, Rambagh, Sanat Nagar, Bemina Byepass and Shalteng also complained of long power cuts.

PDD Chief Engineer didn’t respond to repeated calls and text messages of this reporter.