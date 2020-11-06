Friday-Following Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) | Over 1 lakh devotees throng Hazratbal shrine

Over one lakh devotees from across Kashmir visited the Hazratbal shrine, here, on the occasion of Friday following Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today.

As the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed, the devotees were in tears while reciting ‘Durud’ and Quranic verses.

A group of devotees from south Kashmir’s Pulwama said they had been visiting the Hazratbal shrine every year on this occasion.

Zoona Begam, 70, said she was camping at the shrine for the past three days. “ I prayed for the wellbeing of every Muslim,” she said.

Many devotees from various parts of Kashmir had booked mini-buses and cabs to reach here.

A group of devotees from Bandipora had come to have glimpse of the holy relic both at the day and afternoon prayers.

Most of the devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements the Wakf Board had made. “Sufficient number of mats have been put in place in the shrine premises to facilitate prayers,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a devotee.

Secretary, Wakf Board, Showkat Beigh said that men and machinery were pressed to ensure the devotees didn’t face any inconvenience.

“We thank all devotees for their cooperation. The event was conducted under strict observance of COVID19 safety guidelines,” he said.

The Motor Vehicles Department had made available vehicles including big and mini-buses to ferry devotees to the shrine. The vehicles plied till late in the evening.

Authorities had organized separate medical camps for male and female devotees, and ambulances were available on the spot to meet any emergency.

The route plan devised for the day by authorities also helped smooth movement of traffic.

Roads and streets leading to the shrine were decorated and markets in Hazratbal wore a festive look with vendors doing brisk business.