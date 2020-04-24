Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 11:32 PM

Frontline workers are unsung heroes: Commissioner SMC

Corporation celebrates ‘Frontline Workers Day’
File Photo

In a bid to boost morale of frontline workers, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday celebrated “Frontline Workers Day” here.

The day was celebrated by felicitating Safai Karamcharis with garlands and by distributing sweets among them. The felicitation ceremonies were held in all wards of the SMC.

Appreciating the efforts of frontline workers during the COVID19 pandemic, Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali called them unsung heroes and said their work needs appreciation and respect.

He said the Day will be a regular feature from now on, and will be celebrated every year.

