FSD seizes cigarettes for COTPA violation at Koker Bazar

A team of Food Safety Department (FSD) today raided a shop at Koker Bazar and seized Cigarettes worth Rs. 42,500 that were being sold clandestinely and in violation of Cigarette & other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

The raid was conducted following specific inputs about it by a team of Food Safety Officers headed by assistant commissioner (AC) Food Safety, Srinagar.

“This whole consignment of cigarettes was found without pictorial and statutory warning and there is every apprehension that they might be containing higher amounts of Tar and Nicotine, the Assistant Commissioner said. The FSD has directed the shopkeepers not to distribute or sell any pack of cigarettes in violation of COTPA, adding that the failure of which shall warrant strict action,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration Shakeel u Rehman has requested people in general and young generation in particular not to fall prey to smoking as it adversely impacts their health.