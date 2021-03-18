FSL Bemina conducts workshop

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Bemina Srinagar conducted a work shop on forensic science an effective component of criminal justice delivery system to infuse the importance of forensic science in criminal justice system among the participants.

Deputy Director FSL Mushtaq Ahmad said that the workshop was convened for the participants of investigation agency, professionals from forensic medicine, and forensic professionals from mobile units of each district of Kashmir.

Head of department forensic medicine and toxicology government medical college Srinagar Dr Farida Noor was chief guest of the function. She stressed for better synergy among different components of the criminal justice delivery system to ensure timely justice to the victim of crime and suspects of the criminal activity.

The registrar forensic medicine and toxicology government medical college Srinagar Dr Sheikh Mir, Dr Firdous Khan and Dr Uzma Bachh also spoke on the occasion. Deputy Director( biology ) FSL Srinagar Shahul Ahmad Kant shared his views to the investigation officers from police organization.