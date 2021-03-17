'Fulfill demands of backward classes, minorities'

An organisation working for the minorities and backward classes in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the administration against its failure of fulfilling their genuine demands.

The members from the Kashmir unit of All India Confederation of SC, ST, OBC and minorities of Jammu and Kashmir held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar and demanded restoration of reservation in promotions retrospectively with backdate effect from 2015.

“We are the members of a non-political organisation working for the rights of SC, ST, OBC and minorities in J&K for more than two decades and we have been constantly appealing the administration to consider our genuine demands but no one is paying heed,” said the State Secretary, Abdul Chatbal.

He said that for the past few years, the members of the organisation had put their demands in front of the erstwhile as well as the current regime of the administrators but no action had been taken so far. “We want the clearance of our pending backlog of more than 1.04 lakh of SC, ST, OBC and minorities with a special employment drive along with the implementation of Mandal Commission report which recommends 27 percent reservation for OBC category with an OBC certificate instead of an OSC certificate,” he said.

The members also put forth their demands of reservation for the SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the Excise Policy 2021-2022 as reflected in the previous policy of 2020-2021 with an age relaxation of five years in the JKPSC CCE 2021 examination and other examinations for SC and ST corresponding with the national level.