GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:34 PM

Full dress rehearsal held at SK Stadium

Div Com hoists tricolor, takes salute at March past
In connection with celebrations of I-Day, a full dress rehearsal was Thursday held at SK Stadium here where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hoisted the tricolor and took salute at the March past. He also inspected the parade on the occasion.

The contingents of BSF, CRPF, SSB, JKAP, IRP, lady contingent, SDRF, F&ES and FPF participated in the March past.

Organized by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, (JKAACL), a variety of cultural programmes were presented by both male and female artists on the occasion.

Artists enthralled guests and audience with their colourful performances they presented in different languages. Several senior civil administration and police officers were present on the occasion.

