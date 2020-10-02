Gang of burglars busted

Police today busted a gang of women burglars in Srinagar with the arrested of five females involved in pickpocketing and other theft incidents in busy markets in the summer capital.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal said that a group of eight thieves has been arrested of which five are women.

“So far, Rs 90,000 stolen cash has been recovered from the arrested group. Besides huge quantity of stolen purses, keys, LCD TVs, furnishing items have been recovered,” the SSP said.

The SSP said Police Station Shegarhi had received a complaint from Asifa Hilal of Gund Kangan, Ganderbal to the effect that she alongwith her cousin sister came to Gonikhan for marriage shopping and some women stole their bag containing Rs 90,000. He said a case FIR No. 55/2020 was registered in the Police Station Shergarhi and investigation taken up.

“During investigation, one suspected lady namely Mubeena resident of Anantnag at present Natipora Srinagar was picked up for questioning. During questioning she confessed about the crime which led to the arrest of three more persons. They have been identified as Zamrooda resident of SD Colony Batamaloo, Ghulam Hassan Bhat son of Abdul Ahad resident of Shah Mohalla Parimpora and Zahoor Ahmad Dandro resident of Zaindar Mohalla Habba kadal. Stolen cash of Rs. 90,000 were recovered from them,” he said

Elaborating, the SSP said during Investigation, the modus operandi of this gang came into light. “These ladies, male members used to visit busy markets, public transport, shrines and create a scene of pushing each other against the victim. One lady among them would takes advantage of the situation and take away the valuables, cash from the targeted victim, who visit for shopping in busy public places. This gang then leaves the place immediately and at some open space and distribute these valuables, cash among themselves. The members of this gang flourished their houses with costly items which have been seized under Section 102 of CrPC by the I.O. for having no proof of the purchase of the items found in their houses and was found beyond their legal income. This gang has been operating in the different busy markets in Srinagar city and some areas of Anantnag,” he said.

During further investigation, the SSP said three more ladies namely Shameema, Guddi and Naseema all residents of Ghat colony Noorbagh Srinagar have also been detained in the case and more recoveries are expected from them.

During investigation, police recovered 25 empty purses, pouches, 2 LCD TVs, a oil heater, a copper item, a gas stove, a vaccum cleaner, 5 ATM cards, credit cards, a washing machine, a pressure cooker, a Rice cooker, an electric heater and 25 keys from their possession.

“We assure community members that police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” the SSP said.



